UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Patrick Industries worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

PATK stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $811.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $119,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,517,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and have sold 87,401 shares worth $4,839,209. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

