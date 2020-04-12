UBS Group AG Buys 15,157 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Methode Electronics worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

MEI opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.