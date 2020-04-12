UBS Group AG Buys 29,773 Shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $18.84 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

