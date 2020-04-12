UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,564 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

