UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 437.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

