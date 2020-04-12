UBS Group AG Grows Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Unitil worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $2,921,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unitil by 322.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $57.72 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.