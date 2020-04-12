UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. B. Riley cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

FCF stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.27.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

