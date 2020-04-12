UBS Group AG Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in OneMain by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 58,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at $103,312,950.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:OMF opened at $22.29 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

