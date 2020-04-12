UBS Group AG Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.42% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTF opened at $10.47 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

