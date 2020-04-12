UBS Group AG Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 81,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $97.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $115.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62.

