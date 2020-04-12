UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $13.23 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.