UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

