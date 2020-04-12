UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of EnPro Industries worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,875,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 233.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $170,474.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $886.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

