UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Redfin worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Redfin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,077 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Redfin by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 855,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 194,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,350. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $18.52 on Friday. Redfin Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

