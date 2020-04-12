UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 520,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Ship Finance International worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Shares of SFL opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Ship Finance International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFL. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.