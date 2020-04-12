UBS Group AG Purchases 23,162 Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 2,233.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $44,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $2,213,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 837,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,313 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.40) earnings per share.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

