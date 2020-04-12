UBS Group AG Purchases 23,364 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,564 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.05. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

