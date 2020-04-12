UBS Group AG Purchases 45,675 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 223.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,675 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTB opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

