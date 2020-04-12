UBS Group AG Raises Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $3,200,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after acquiring an additional 136,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

ASND stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.