UBS Group AG Raises Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Denny’s worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DENN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. Denny’s Corp has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.