UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

