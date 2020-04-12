UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $39.43 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,468.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 3,250 shares worth $164,439. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

