UBS Group AG Sells 14,528 Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Arvinas worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,483.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARVN opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. Arvinas Inc has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $54.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

