UBS Group AG Sells 21,377 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

