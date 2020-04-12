UBS Group AG Sells 4,164 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 13,211 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at $19,031,250.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 525,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:AGO opened at $32.49 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

