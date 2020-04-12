UBS Group AG Sells 6,312 Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 105,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000.

Shares of FFC opened at $18.65 on Friday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

