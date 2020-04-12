UBS Group AG Sells 6,930 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 949.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

