UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Inogen worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

