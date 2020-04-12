Ultra (UOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,699.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $46,699.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,017.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.03390897 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002229 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00750195 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,943,059 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.