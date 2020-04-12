UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,289,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 266,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,889,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in UniFirst by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNF shares. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $167.64 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $995,958. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.