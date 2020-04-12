Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

