Universa (UTNP) Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $532.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.02778093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00206364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

