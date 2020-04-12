UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.58 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $227,329.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BigONE, OTCBTC and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.02757307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00205871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, HADAX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.