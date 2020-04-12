Unobtanium (UNO) One Day Volume Hits $505.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $505.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $53.63 or 0.00758145 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,073.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.03388488 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000571 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,979 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

