Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $7.27 on Friday. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.59 million, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $26,267.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $523,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and sold 103,680 shares worth $828,050. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Upwork by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 854,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

