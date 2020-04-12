Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is $0.19. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $4,099,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 201.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

