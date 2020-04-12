USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

USAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 8,981 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.