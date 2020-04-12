USD Coin Market Cap Reaches $702.17 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CPDAX, LATOKEN and CoinEx. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $702.17 million and approximately $669.50 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.02314115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00077152 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 719,083,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,076,194 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, OKEx, CPDAX, Korbit, CoinEx, Crex24, LATOKEN, Kucoin, FCoin, Hotbit, Poloniex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.