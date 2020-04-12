USDK Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. USDK has a market cap of $28.57 million and $54.53 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02742123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00207544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

