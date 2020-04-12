USDQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $4.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00013488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004801 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00377624 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009393 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012565 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,973 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

