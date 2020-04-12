USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $113,486.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00014034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,063.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.89 or 0.03381869 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002201 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00755885 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004782 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,717,269 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.