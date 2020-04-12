Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Reaches $4.00 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $980,778.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Huobi and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.02794797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00207223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

