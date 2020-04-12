V-ID (VIDT) Price Down 10.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $142,972.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.04472117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00066366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003401 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,182,164 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

