V Systems Market Cap Tops $96.41 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.02706294 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00203643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

