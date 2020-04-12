v.systems Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.05 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. v.systems has a total market cap of $48.05 million and $3.91 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,883,099,801 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,241,337 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

