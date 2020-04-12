Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

VALE stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Vale had a positive return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

