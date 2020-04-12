Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $104.96 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

