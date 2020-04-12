Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $18,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.62. 275,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,918. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.