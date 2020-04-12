Veles (VLS) Market Cap Reaches $57,798.94

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $57,798.94 and approximately $28.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.02293165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.03371585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00599803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00776380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075924 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00523933 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,293,957 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,740 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars.

