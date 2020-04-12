Verasity Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $287,076.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00687225 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

